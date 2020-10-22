Arleta Turner
Formerly of Baker City, 1936-2020
Arleta June Turner, 84, of Albany, and formerly of Baker City, died on Sept. 8, 2020, at Albany.
Arleta June (Wirth) Turner was born on June 2, 1936, at Burns Lake, British Columbia, Canada, to Joe and Inez Wirth. The Wirth family — Joe, Inez, Harold, Lewis and Arleta — moved from Burns Lake to Medical Springs in 1936. In 1938, her little brother, Albert, was born. Arleta was raised on the family ranch and went to Blue Mountain Grade School, where she was terrorized by her future husband, Roger Turner. While attending Baker High School, Arleta and Roger began dating and became engaged. Post high school, Arleta graduated from Baker Business College and attended classes at Treasure Valley and Chemeketa community colleges.
Roger and Arleta were married on June 13, 1953, at Baker. They purchased Roger’s grandfather’s ranch at Medical Springs, where they raised their three children, Lanna, Kellie and Bret. After leaving the ranch in 1973, they moved to Baker. While in Baker, Arleta worked at a local clothing store, Dee Clark’s, until Roger accepted a job in Nyssa. After moving to Nyssa, Arleta worked at the Vale Livestock Auction for many years.
Once Roger became too ill to work, she stayed home to care for him. During this time Arleta became involved in local Nyssa city politics. She worked to help create local economic development and to bring living wage jobs to the area. She served on various Malheur County boards, on the Nyssa City Council and as the mayor of Nyssa during the 1980s.
In 1996, Arleta decided to move to the Willamette Valley to pursue a change in career. She worked as a real estate agent for John L. Scott Realty in Lebanon, where she also resided, until health issues (strokes) required her to be placed in an assisted living facility in Albany.
Arleta’s children provided her with grandchildren. Lanna married Dick Johnson and from this marriage, Arleta got her first grandchild, Zeb. Lanna’s second marriage to Gary Dawson gave her two additional grandchildren, Tara and JV.
Kellie married Rock Harrold and from this marriage Arleta became grandmother to Zack and Kassidy.
Bret married Shelia Shuster and from this marriage Arleta became grandmother to Amelia and Hailee.
Arleta’s grandson JV gave her two great-grandchildren, Rylen and Makenna.
Zack and Rachel gave her two more great-grandchildren, Jaymin and River.
At a young age, Arleta developed a passion for camping and hunting big game. Her father had taught her how to shoot rifles and she carried on doing so into adulthood. Arleta specifically loved the Eagle Cap mountains, where she and Roger ranged cattle and took many horseback trips into the wilderness with their friends and family.
Arleta had excellent penmanship and writing ability — often documenting the family history and sending out letters. Gardening was a lifelong hobby of hers. Her lawn was always impeccable. You could find the many turtle figurines she had been gifted by her grandchildren throughout her home and lawn. Arleta was loved and will be missed.
Arleta is survived by her son-in-law, Gary; her daughter, Kellie, and son-in-law, Rock; her son, Bret, and daughter-in-law, Shelia; her grandchildren, Tara, JV, Zack and Rachel, Kassidy, Amelia and Seth Johnson and Hailee; and her great-grandchildren, Rylen and Makenna and Jaymin and River.
Arleta was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Inez; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Helen, and her brother, Lewis; her husband, Roger; her daughter, Lanna; and her grandson, Zeb.
A poem written by Arleta in 1996: “Need we wander in the world, Need we count each day, If we fail to venture, We will ever cease to stay, Life is quiet, Life is good, Forever in adventure, always understood.”
