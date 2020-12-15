Art Phillips
Baker City, 1917-2020
With his loving family near him, Arthur G. (Art) Phillips, 103, of Baker City, died on Dec. 11, 2020, at Memory Lane Homes.
A family celebration of life will happen when allowed and his ashes will be placed at Council, Idaho.
Art was born on July 19, 1917, at Council, Idaho. He lived a full life in Cascade, Idaho, as the town barber. He retired in Baker City to be near his daughter, Marlene.
He often talked about all he had seen in his lifetime of more than 100 years, and every year his family had a reunion in Baker including a 100th birthday party which his sister, who also lived to be 103, attended.
Art’s wife, Beth, passed away 24 years ago. He has two daughters, Marlene (Mel) Cross of Baker City, and Gloria Ready of Fruitland, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie (Bryan) Tweit of Baker City, Jerri (Butch) Henry of Redmond, Traci (Vic) Parrish of Post Falls, Idaho, Kelly (Tanya) Ready of Meridian, Idaho, and Melanie (Chuck) Ettel of Salem; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
“We want to thank all those who cared for Grampa Art in the past years as you are angels to us and meant so much to him,” his family said.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
