Audrey Mae (Hance) Adkins
1923-2021
Audrey Mae (Hance) Adkins, 98, went, as she would say, to be with her Lord and to join her beloved husband Willis Adkins on their anniversary, July 27, 2021.
Her graveside service was Monday, Aug. 2 at the Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa, followed by a memorial service at the Owyhee Community Church.
Audrey was born on Jan. 13, 1923, in Portland, but she lived most of her life in Idaho. Audrey was beloved as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She was the oldest of the six Hance children born to Ruth (Sherman) Hance and Lorn Hance.
Audrey married Willis H. Adkins on July 27, 1940. Three of the Hance sisters married three of the Adkins brothers.
Audrey is survived by Betty Smith and her precious sister, Shirley Adkins. Lorraine Bennett, Darlene Adkins and Jim Hance passed before her but she loved them until her last moment.
Jesus came first in her life and family, all of her family, came in a close second. Until very recently, Audrey could and would name all of her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She could also tell you important events in each of their lives.
Her favorite place would be the kitchen, making bread, scones and cinnamon rolls, served with hot coffee. Her favorite hymn was subject to change, but when asked on her final days she sang “How Great Though Art.” Her favorite Bible verse (also subject to change) was John 14:6,“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life: no one cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Her children, Josephine Vowell, Jo's husband, Robert "Bob" Vowell, who passed in 2017, Bill Adkins, who passed from us in 1995, Lorn Adkins and Russ Adkins and their families; Jo’s children, Willis, Noel, Wendy, Rob and Andrew; Bill’s wife, Eleanor, with their children Alana, West and Brett; Lorn’s wife, Laurie, and their children, Lisa, Jodi, John and Sara; Russ’s wife, Audrey and their children, Sophia and Wally and all of their spouses, significant others, and children would like everyone in Audrey’s family circle (and that includes adopted family and friends) to know just how much she loved each one of you all and how she held you close in her thoughts and dreams. There are so many not listed, husbands, wives and great-grandchildren, but please know how special you were to our mom.
In the last years Audrey would have lovely conversations with friends and family, some who were there and some who were not. But she always saw babies and wanted to hold them close like she held me, my brothers and sister, and our children and our children’s children. Now it is our time to hold her close in our hearts and our memories.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Audrey, the family suggests Gem Community Church in Emmett, Idaho, or Pine Baptist Church in Halfway through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
