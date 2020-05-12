Audrey Brown
Baker City, 1934-2020
Audrey Helen Brown, 85, of Baker City, died on May 3, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside service took place this morning at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho. Pastor Troy Teeter of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiated.
Audrey was born on July 26, 1934, at Boston and was adopted by James York and Marion Esterbrook York of Portland, Maine. James ran a traveling carnival during the summer where Audrey gained a love for elephants, sparkly jewelry and falling asleep to the sound of rain pattering on the metal roof of their travel trailer.
A few years after graduating from Deering High School, Audrey met and married James Logue of Portland, Oregon, while he was visiting friends and family in his Portland, Maine, birthplace. James soon brought his new bride back across the country to Portland, Oregon. Audrey lived as a homemaker and mother in the Portland suburbs when they adopted their son, Thomas Logue. With Audrey providing extensive nursing care in the final years, she lost James to a long battle with cancer in 1989.
A few years later, Audrey met Roger Brown when he was visiting his brother in Portland. They were soon married and eventually moved back to Roger’s home in Yuma, Arizona, where they could be seen waving to neighbors around town from their matching scooters. In 1996 they moved to Baker City where they could be closer to Audrey’s family in Portland and Roger’s family in Idaho. They quickly made new friends in Baker City and in their later years met frequently with a group of old timers at the local McDonald’s where the staff would have Audrey’s favorite drink of half coffee, half hot water ready as she came through the door.
Dealing with increased memory loss and a corresponding loss of mobility over the final eight months, Audrey’s physical body released her spirit to God on May 3. She was a woman of deep faith and empathy. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Roger Brown; and her son, Thomas Logue.
Donations can be made in Audrey’s honor to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries (sonlifetv.com) through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Audrey, or to leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
