Audrey Magill
Baker City, 1930-2021
Audrey May Magill, 91, of Baker City, died July 26, 2021.
Audrey was born on May 9, 1930, at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to George and Bertha (Patteeuw) Hendrickson. She attended high school at St. Francis Catholic School in Baker.
Audrey was married three times, to Carl Magill, Frank Nipper, and Elmer McCoy; she also spent over 20 years with her significant other, George Swanson. Audrey spent many years as a homemaker taking good care of her children and her home. She also worked as a waitress in Huntington and Farewell Bend. Audrey lived her life in Huntington and Baker, making friends wherever she went.
She loved visiting with friends and family and was always excited when it was family reunion time. She also enjoyed the outdoors, camping and huckleberry picking.
Audrey is survived by her children, Carl Magill, Terry Magill, Kathy McCoy, Jim Magill and Robert Nipper; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Audrey was the last survivor among her brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertha Hendriksen; and her siblings, Bob, Dolly, Jeanie, Margaret and George.
To light a candle in Audrey’s memory, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
