Balazs “Bill” Nagy
1939-2021
Balazs “Bill” Nagy passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Regional Hospital in Boise, Idaho, on July 20, 2021, with his children at his side. Per Bill's request there will not be a service.
Bill was born on March 17, 1939, in Bakonszeg, Hungary, to Balazs and Ester (Uhaz) Nagy. Bill was the only son and the second of three children.
He was raised in various towns and villages throughout Hungary as his father was a four-star general in the Hungarian military.
Bill excelled in both sports and school alike and learned electronics at a very early age. He even learned how to obstruct or “jam” German communications during the Nazi Regime.
He had an insatiable desire to learn as much as he could, which would prove evident throughout his life.
At age 17, Bill became a “Freedom Fighter” during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, fighting for his freedom and those of his fellow countrymen. He escaped to Austria where he petitioned the USA to come to this country. He was accepted and flown to Philadelphia, PA.
He settled into a Hungarian-speaking community, but immediately learned English to adapt into his new “home country.”
He was then hired by the U.S. military making listening devices that were being used in Guam.
Bill continued westward and moved to Los Angeles, California, where he was hired by a recording studio. It was there he would meet his future wife, Mary Ada Dillow, as Mary’s sister was part owner of the recording studio.
In Hollywood, he built the recording consoles for the likes of the “Rat Pack” — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. He also became acquainted with other recording artists such as Ray Charles, Paul Anka, The Lennon Sisters, Elvis and others.
Bill married Mary in 1960 and had three children: Steven, Kathleen and Stacy. By the mid-1960s they moved to San Mateo, California, in the Bay area, where they lived for five years.
In 1972, looking for better schools, cleaner air and a smaller city, the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where Mary had a sister.
Bill had some time before his job was to start, so they decided to visit the ghost town of Cornucopia, Oregon, and upon first sight of Halfway, he said, “We’re moving here!"
He immediately got a job repairing TVs, appliances, etc., and eventually started his own TV repair shop.
In 1974, his son James was born. Throughout his life in Halfway, Bill’s knowledge and passion for learning new things led him to beekeeping with Paul Springer, gold mining in Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona.
He started his own orchard and vineyard at Homestead, Oregon, on the Snake River. He was constantly inventing things that were well before their time. He even attended CALPOLY University in San Luis Obispo in 1976. He was always willing to share his knowledge and help with others. But his main passion and love was for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Nagy of Baker City; children, Steve Nagy and his wife, Ronda, of Boise, Idaho, Kathleen Nagy of Halfway, Oregon, Stacy Nagy of Baker City, Oregon, and James and his wife, Ana Marie, of Elko, Nevada; and three grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution in memory of Bill, the family suggests a charity of one’s choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services ,PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
