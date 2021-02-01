Barbara Cropp
Baker City, and formerly of North Powder, 1937-2020
Barbara Alice (Lee) Cropp, 83, a former North Powder resident, died on Jan. 24, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City.
Barbara was born March 3, 1937, at Portland. She attended elementary school in Southwest Idaho. Her family then moved to Baker City where she attended junior high. She graduated from Robert S. Farrell High School in Salem in 1954.
Barbara moved back to Baker City and later married Joseph William “Billy” Hughes on April 30, 1955. Barbara and Billy had five children, Cathy, Robin, Bradley, Donald and Ronald. The family lived in Keating and Baker City.
On Aug. 19, 1972, Barbara married her second husband, William “Bill” Wilbur Cropp. They had one daughter together they named Tanya. She and her family lived in North Powder where she worked as a waitress and bartender. Barbara was most known for working at the Powder Club.
Barbara enjoyed growing gladiolas, petunias and roses. Barbara loved animals. She had poodles, Poquito Diablo and Kona. She had also become buddies with her daughter’s Doberman, Freya May.
Throughout her life she enjoyed playing card and board games with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching birds. All those who knew Barbara knew there would not be a day that could go by without watching her beloved soap operas. A “go to” phrase she lived by was, “If it is meant to be, it will be.”
Barbara is survived by her children, Cathy Murray, Robin (Pamela), Bradley (Lisa), Donald (Brenda) and Ronald Hughes, and Tanya (Nathan)Williamson; her grandchildren, David Murray, Kristi Merideth, Clarissa Winn, Christina Minor, Christopher, Heather, Brianna, and Austin Hughes, Christopher Winters, Brandon and Bobby Kately, William Christie, and Eriq Williamson; 23 greatgrandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cropp; her parents, Rita Edison and Lloyd Blalock; her sister, Evelyn Edison; and her great-grandson, Elijah Winters.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Barbara, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
