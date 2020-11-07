Barbara Perez
Formerly of Halfway
Barbara Lee Perez, 75, formerly of Halfway, died Oct. 20, 2020, at an assisted living center in Meridian, Idaho.
A memorial service will be scheduled later. Her grave site will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed helping in the nursery on Sunday, with the 3-year-olds and passing out snacks! She loved attending the temple and completing family history work for her family.
She loved sports! She was an avid Dodgers fan and a BSU enthusiast. Her brother, James, made sure that she got to personally attend a few games.
Barbara is survived by her very best, longtime friend, Bob Glen; brothers, John Perez, Donald Edmondson and James Edmondson; sisters, Helen Perez and Cindy Carper; several nieces and nephews; and Marge Stallings, longtime friend, guardian and “sparring partner.”
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Edmondson; her father, John Perez; and stepfather, Lee Edmondson.
Barb loved animals. Cats were her favorite. Donations on her behalf may be made to the Idaho Humane Society in Boise or donations of a sack of cat or dog food may be made to the shelter of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
