Baxter Moore Jr.
Baker City, 1938-2020
Baxter Steely Moore Jr., 82, left this earth on Jan. 7, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Baxter was born on July 6, 1938, at Roseburg to Baxter and Evangeline Moore. When just 6 years old, the family moved to Tillamook, where he attended all 12 grades of school. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1956. He met his wife, Juanell, in high school and they married in December of 1959. He graduated from Oregon State University and he and Juanell moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where their daughter, January, was born. He ran a millwork shop with a partner there. Moving back to warmer climes, he bought and ran a sporting goods store in Springfield, Oregon.
In 1964, he and Juanell bought a 200-acre ranch in Alfalfa, a farming community 15 miles east of Bend, where they raised cattle and alfalfa hay and three kids. Sons, Jay and Jesse, were born there. After 40 happy years on the ranch, they sold out and moved to Enterprise, ultimately ending up in Baker City.
In his teens, Baxter and his dad went to all the trap shoots where he won major titles, including Oregon State ATA Doubles Championship at age 16. He and his dad won several father/son titles as well. He was a crack shot, one time tossing a bottle cap into the air and shooting a hole dead center with a .22 rifle.
He loved fishing and big-game hunting. He was a collector of coins and antique guns.
He was also known as a great storyteller.
Baxter is survived by his wife, Juanell; his sons, Jay Baxter and his wife, Anne Marie, and Jesse Lang and his wife, Anna Marie; and his granddaughter, Cassie Lang Vega, and her husband, Mike.
His daughter, January, preceded him in death.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Baxter, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispine
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.