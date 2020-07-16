Beth Johnson
Baker City, 1987-2020
Beth Johnson, 32, of Baker City, died July 5, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a virtual candlelight vigil will take place Sunday, July 19. On this day, her family asks that you take a moment to light a candle in memory of Beth, wherever you are, no matter what time. If you are able, please take a picture of your candlelight and share it to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home Facebook page as we remember Beth’s life together, while apart.
Beth was born on Sept. 30, 1987, at Madras. She was raised and educated in Baker City and graduated from Baker High School in 2006.
Beth had many jobs throughout her life including working as a waitress, a delivery driver and a housekeeper. Most recently, she worked at Chaves Consulting Inc. as a customer service representative.
Beth was a talented artist, an avid photographer, and was infatuated with the outdoors. Her favorite color was purple, she loved pink roses, and she idolized Marilyn Monroe. She had a special sparkle in her eyes, her laughter was infectious, she was determined, passionate and sometimes even stubborn. Beth overcame many obstacles during her life. Her philosophy was, “to live life to the fullest, with a love so strong for everything that it’s addicting.”
She would often say, “Live life and never stop loving; I do what I want; and never judge a book by its cover.” Beth had a big heart. She was a social butterfly who loved making new friends. She always saw the good in everybody and never failed to be there for whomever needed her.
The true loves of Beth’s life were her three beautiful children whom she cherished more than anything. Special times were spent in the mountains making memories together. She loved each of them deeply with all of her heart and soul.
Beth is survived by her beloved children, 12-year-old Jordan, 10-year-old Jayden, and 8-year-old Joleene Little; her mother, Thelma and stepfather, Mike Chandler of Baker City; her brother, Brock (Sierra) Johnson of Baker City; her stepsister, Michelle Holcomb of Wetherford, Texas; her grandma, Betty Major of Madras; her uncles, Earl Major and Robert Adams of Baker City; her favorite aunt and role model, Tarry Picard of Madras; her cousins, Daniel Blood, Jason Picard, William Adams and Sara Strommer; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom loved her dearly.
Beth was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Hattie Major; and her aunt, Carol Adams.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Beth the family suggests Hilary’s Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
