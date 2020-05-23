Betty Green
Baker City, 1932-2020
Betty Green of Baker City, transitioned into heaven with a peace that surpasses all understanding on May 17, 2020.
She was 88 years old and represented a life well lived. At her request there will be no funeral.
Betty was born on March 12, 1932, at Houston to Charlie and Erma Emmons. She was always poised and beautiful and even did some work modeling. While in college she met her husband, Alston Jones. They married and had 2 children, Rocky and Steve. As a family they lived in Texas, California, Arizona and back to California. After 27 years of marriage they divorced.
Betty married Clancy Green and that’s how she made it to Oregon. They bought a cattle ranch in Keating now known as the Powder River Ranch.
Clancy was an airline pilot for TWA and Betty was his cowgirl. They moved to Baker in 1978, which was the worst winter ever, in fact, there were 40 days when it never got above zero.
Betty and Rocky didn’t have a clue about calving or anything about ranching. They packed baby calves in and out of the barn every night and with a lot of luck and God’s amazing grace, surprisingly most everything worked out fine. It only took a few years for Clancy and Betty to realize that ranching wasn’t retirement, so they sold the ranch and began raising hay and racehorses on Washington Gulch in Baker.
As a couple they traveled all over the U.S. and Europe. Betty especially loved cruising, beautiful clothes and flashy jewelry; she was the belle of the ball!
Betty was a quilter extraordinaire and made beautiful quilts for her friends and family. She won many awards for her quilting technique and even became a partner in a quilt pattern business called “Outlaw Creations,” a name that she loved because she was a bit of an outlaw.
Betty enjoyed canning, horseback riding, traveling and swimming and hiking. She blessed the family with a lifetime of memories.
Betty spent the last three years of her life at Memory Lane. A huge than you to all of the staff and Nicole Howerton for the amazing care and love they showed our mother.
We couldn’t have survived all of this without their support and care. Mom truly loved each of the caregivers and we do too.
The golden years are a truly difficult time. I do know that if love could have saved her, my mom would have lived forever. She will be forever missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clancy.
She is survived by her daughter Rocky (Larry) Morris and their children, Dan Morris (Haley), Jeff Morris (Marcy) and Lori (Tim) Halsey, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; son, Steve (Marilyn) Jones and their children, Michael (Emily) Leandra, Anna and Mika and three great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Sandra Saunders and her daughters, Tracy and Karen, and their families, stepdaughter Robin Radovich (George) and their sons, Adam and Ryan, and their families; sister, Joyce Johnson of McAllen, Texas; nephews, Loyd (Faith) and Jim Henson and their families.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Baker City Quilt Club through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
