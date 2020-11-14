Betty Haugland
Baker City, 1935-2020
Betty Haugland, 85, of Baker City, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 9, 2020, with her family at her bedside.
At Betty’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Betty was born on July 15, 1935, at home near Eatonville, Washington, to Harley and Amelia Pero. She was the youngest of 11 children.
She married Ed Haugland on March 18, 1956, at Bozeman, Montana.
Betty loved anything outdoors, especially riding horses and the ranch life.
She spent many hours with her grandchildren and when they got “scuffed up,” her favorite expression (which they fondly remember) was, “It’s a long way from your heart!”
Betty was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness and faithfully served for over 60 years. She will be remembered for her happy personality and outstanding work ethic.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ed Haugland; her children, Gail Myers, Roy (Debora) Haugland, and Clayton (Leslie) Haugland; her grandchildren, Shawn Myers, Brandon Myers, Jeff Haugland and Max Haugland; and her great-grandchildren, Ava Myers and Ellie Myers.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.