Betty Hindman, 85, of Baker City, died Oct. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise from complications after surgery for bloods clots in her leg.
Her graveside service will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Betty was born on March 11, 1936, to Allen and Opal Dennis. She was raised in Eagle Valley and was an Eagle Valley High School cheerleader and earned a sports letter playing on the volleyball team. After graduation in 1953 she moved to Baker to find work. While working at Clubb’s Fountain she met Tom, a young, handsome sailor home on leave. They were married on March 5, 1954, and settled in Baker where they raised three daughters, Audrey, Carol and Ana. They were later divorced but remained friends.
As her daughters grew up she completed a bookkeeping course and enjoyed her work and meeting people at many jobs in Baker; she especially loved taking care of the boys at Lew Brothers. She was always up for a good adventure and enjoyed traveling and exploring many places. With her daughters she took many trips throughout the United States and Europe. A couple of her favorites were cruising through the Panama Canal and touring around Russia.
Betty is survived by daughter, Audrey Hindman of Baker City, her daughter and son-in-law, Carol Hindman and Marvin Smith of La Grande; her brother, Everett and his wife, Deloris Dennis of Richland; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was proceeded in death by her daughter, Thomasana Hindman; her parents, Allen and Opal Dennis; and her brothers, David, Gene and Vernon Dennis.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Betty, the family suggests Eagle Valley Cemetery (kiosk) or Community Connection through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
