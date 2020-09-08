Betty Kimbell
Baker City, 1930-2020
Betty Kimbell, 90, of Baker City, died Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence with her good friends by her side.
Betty Carol Kimbell was born at Chicago on Jan., 29, 1930. She attended elementary school at Cherry Valley, California, and the Redlands High School at Redlands, California.
Betty worked at Val-Desco Clothing manufacturing in San Bernardino, California, until a fire leveled the building in 1961. She then worked for Kinder Manufacturing, a furniture factory, in Southern California. In 1977 she entrusted her good friend, Dave Bobo, to purchase her a home, sight unseen, in Baker City. Once she settled in Baker, Betty worked in the financial office at St. Elizabeth Hospital until her retirement in 2012, when she was 83.
Betty was a member of both the Community and Presbyterian choirs. She mentored her “grandson” Jordan Remien with her love of music, taking him to Community Choir practices when he was in elementary school.
Betty loved dogs. She enjoyed walking down the Leo Adler pathway, the changing colors of the leaves in fall, and the color purple. Betty also relished going to Walla, Walla, Washington, to the outdoor theater for their annual musical. Other memorable trips were taken to Victoria B.C., Ireland and New York City.
Betty was born with a passion for all things related to baseball. She would play baseball with Dave in the evening for as long as he would throw her the ball. She never missed a Little League, high school or college game and was a loyal fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Betty poured herself into her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, who called her grandma. She was very friendly and would say she had “never met a stranger.”
Betty is survived by David and Carol Bobo, James Jr. and Arlene Bobo, all of Baker City.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her granny; and her close friends, James and Lula Bobo.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Betty her family suggests either the Presbyterian Church or the Community Choir through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
