Betty Perry
Baker City, 1927-2021
Betty J. Perry, 93, of Baker City, died April 23, 2021, at Settler’s Park.
A private family interment will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Perry was born on July 18, 1927, at Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Thomas and Hazel E. (Greenleaf) Smith. She attended school in Bend.
She was a mother, wife and artist. Growing up in the Depression years, she was always aware of thrift. She and her sister rode ponies to a one-room school and at 15 years old she ran an elevator, and was a dental assistant. She married Jack W. Perry, a war veteran, in Bend on May 4, 1946.
Her hobbies were camping, fishing, gardening, pottery, scrapbooking, card making and playing in a card group, knitting, painting and reading. She was a blessing and will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dave and Twila Perry of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Steve and Linda Perry of Baker City; her daughter, Sharon Love of Eagle Point, Oregon; her brother, Fred Reed of Oregon City; her sister, Bev Williams of Oregon; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a sister.
Those wishing to make contributions in her memory may direct them to the Diabetes Foundation through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Betty’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
