‘Betty’ Wood
Baker City, 1945-2020
Elizabeth “Betty” Wood, 75, of Baker City, died on Aug. 10, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7.
Betty was born on March 27, 1945, at Tacoma, Washington. She lived many places throughout her life including Rock Springs, Wyoming, Missouri, California, Vancouver and Renton, Washington, Boise and Portland.
Betty spent the majority of her working career as a certified nursing assistant and was the equipment depot tech in the hospitals where she worked. Her life philosophy was “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
It was a good friend who introduced Betty to Robert Wood. They were married on Oct. 27, 1984.
Betty loved reading books by Clive Cussler and James Patterson. She also enjoyed books about cats, dogs and horses. Betty relished being outdoors in her younger years and did a great deal of camping and fishing. She was also a big fan of Elvis Presley.
Memorable dates in Betty’s life included the births of her four children, her 35th wedding anniversary, and seeing her oldest daughter get married. Betty was excited to meet Jesus in heaven. She was a kind and loving person.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Wood of Baker City; her daughters, Mary Costa of Battle Ground, Washington, and Cynthia Tyler of Portland; her sons, John and Michael Tyler, both of Vancouver, Washington; her brother, Gary Guthman; her sister, Frankie Neely; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her previous husband, James Tyler; and her brother, Sherman Guthman.
For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Betty the family suggests the Baker City Fire Department or Baker City Ambulance Fund, The Rachel Center or the Baker City Christian Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
