William J. “Bill” Clark 77, of Baker City, died Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
At his request, cremation was held and there will be no service. Coles Tribute Center is in charge of arrangements.
Bill Clark was born on June 12, 1944, in Portland to Harry and Nina (Lewis) Clark. The youngest of five children, he attended school in Hubbard, Oregon. Bill served in the US Army for three years, stationed in Germany. His daughter, Marilyn Johnson, was born from his first marriage.
Bill met Jo Ann Gard in Baker City and they were married for 38 years until Jo Ann’s death in 2010. Among his many employments he worked for Baker Cab, Chuck Rohner, Bill Emery, Eldon Baker, Johnson Homes, Harold Staten and Chet Smith Motors.
Bill was a member of Eagles Club No. 3456, a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 3048, American Legion Post No. 41 and Baker City Elks Lodge No. 338.
He enjoyed deer and elk hunting and camping with friends and family. Jo Ann and Bill loved to travel with their trailer to many places.
He is survived by his sisters, Virginia Boblink and Harriet Bryant of Wilsonville; his brother, Ed Clark of Madras; his daughter, Marilyn Johnson of Seattle; his grandsons, Cody and Noah; great-grandchild, Lauren; many nieces and nephews; longtime friends, Paul Dolan and Rosie Logsdon; and caregiver Marshall Schosser.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann; his parents, Harry and Nina; and a sister, Janet Phelps.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in memory of Bill can direct them to a charity of one’s choice through the Coles Tribute Center 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR 97814.
