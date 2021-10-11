‘Bill’ Durand
La Grande, 1948-2021
Milton William “Bill” Durand, 73, of La Grande, went to Heaven on Oct. 2, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. His wife, daughter and brother were by his side.
A celebration of his life will take place Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Youth For Christ building in La Grande.
Bill was born on Feb. 18, 1948, in Spokane, Washington, to Milt Durand and Jeanne (Rouch) Durand. Bill grew up in Umatilla along with his siblings Rennie, Dee and Tracy, where they made many memories from their backyard to the Colombia River. Bill had many childhood friends who meant the world to him even in his last days. Bill graduated with the class of 1966 from Umatilla High School.
After graduating he worked and put himself through college attending Eastern Oregon University, where he met his wife of 46 years, Alana (Buce) Durand. They were married in 1975, and he graduated with a teaching degree in 1976. His career started at Condon High School as the P.E./Health teacher and football coach. As a rookie coach Bill had the unique experience to face off against his father’s team in a league football game.
Bill accepted a job in Halfway for four years teaching and coaching before returning to La Grande. He was an adaptive P.E. teacher for the Education Service District and then transferred to alternative education. In his retirement he became an appreciated and valued full time substitute teacher for La Grande School District right up until his cancer diagnosis.
Bill had a heart for kids in school, sports, church, and especially at home! His daughter Bobbi was his one and only. He was a hands on dad who coached her T-ball teams, was a regular at the tea party, Barbie fashion show, and Easy Bake Oven cook off. He ate many a cookie baked by a light bulb. As Bobbi grew up and moved from place to place, Bill was always sure to visit her regularly, and support her in any way she needed.
Work was almost a passion for Bill. If there wasn’t a leaf to rake, or a sidewalk to spray, he would sneak off to catch a fish or hunt an elk. He was a “jack of all trades.” He was always tinkering, tidying and fixing.
As hardworking as Bill was he made sure to nickname himself Mr. Fun, and he definitely lived up to the name. His humor was always present, and his favorite thing was to tease or play jokes on anyone and everyone. He was focused and driven, but knew how to take life easy.
Bill is survived by his wife, Alana Durand; his daughter Bobbi Durand (Curtis); his sisters, Rennie Breland (Mario), and Dee Durand; his brother, Tracy Durand (Donna); his brother-in-law, Tom Buce (Carol); his sister-in-law, Heidi McCrary (Troy); and numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece, one great-niece, and one nephew.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
