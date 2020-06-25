Billie Wells Pollard
Richland, 1924-2020
Billie Wells Pollard, 96, of Richland, died peacefully in her home on June 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
A private ceremony honoring Billie’s life will take place at a later date.
Billie was born on March 29, 1924, at Cambridge, Idaho. She grew up on Brownlee Creek near Heath, Idaho, walking miles to school while watching out for rattlesnakes and developing a healthy respect for them along the way. She moved to Richland in 1933 where she attended Daly Creek School.
She was a brave and adventurous child, exploring the outdoors, collecting rocks, and rowing across Snake River by herself when she was 7 years old. Billie and her family held education in high esteem and Billie was an excellent student; she graduated with high honors from Eagle Valley High School in 1942. She was awarded a full scholarship to Pacific University at Forest Grove, but she wanted to stay closer to home and attained a business certificate from Boise Business College and at a later date was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in education from Eastern Oregon University. Billie taught school at Ironside and Hermiston. She was also civic-minded, leading Cub Scouts and 4-H in Richland.
Billie married Jeff Pollard and raised three children. Billie and the kids spent summers at the sheep camp in the Wallowa Mountains with Jeff. While at the sheep camp she indulged in some of her favorite activities — hiking, fishing and riding horses. She panned for gold along the Snake River, collected wildflowers, mushrooms, and huckleberries. Billie also loved music and played the piano at family gatherings. She had a lovely voice and often sang with her sister and father. She entertained us all, yodeling and singing Jimmie Rodgers songs, her family said.
Billie had many interests and was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress, pattern maker, and gardener. She learned to sew on a pedal sewing machine with her mother, making quilts. She enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table playing pinochle with family and friends.
Her primary interest, however, was her family. Billie loved children and always had time to participate in board games, help with homework, and share a good story along with many laughs, making others feel valued and loved.
Billie was the essence of “good-hearted” and lived by the Golden Rule. She enjoyed helping family, friends, and people in need, taking care of her ailing parents and her sister, Marie. Billie was an optimist. She lived through many trying times, but she always looked at the good rather than focusing on the bad and believed that “where there was a will, there was a way” and she certainly enjoyed exercising her strong will!
Jeff, her first husband, passed away and Billie married Glenn Wells.
She is survived by her daughter, Zona Pollard; her sons-in-law, Brian (Tony) Ciochetti and Glen Larkins; her son, Davis Pollard; her daughter-in-law, Tania Pollard; her granddaughters, Diana Smith and Jessica Pollard; her grandsons, Logan and Harley Pollard; her great-grandson, Marcus (Coby) Ryder; and her great-great-grandchildren, Caden and Avilyn Ryder, and Jacob Post; and her niece, Earletta (Blank) Baker.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta (Pollard) Larkins; her first husband, Jeff Pollard; her second husband, Glenn Wells; her father, Harley Wells, and her mother, Maggie (Wininger) Wells; and her sisters, Marie (Wells) Blank and 5-year-old Retha Wells.
Billie had a good life and always loved Eagle Valley. Her family would like to thank Rose Darting and Heart ’N Home Hospice care providers for their kind and compassionate care. They would also like to acknowledge and give a special thank you to Diana (Dee Dee) for providing years of loving care to her grandma Billie.
Those wishing to send flowers to the family please consider instead contributing to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund in Billie’s name through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
