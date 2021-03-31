‘Bob’ Hendriksen
Baker City, 1933-2021
Robert J. “Bob” Hendriksen, 87, of Baker City, died March 18, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service for Bob and his wife, Nita, who died April 28, 2017, will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City will officiate.
Bob was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Nebraska, to George and Bertha (Patteeuw) Hendriksen. He worked many years in the lumber industry.
Survivors include his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nita.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Cancer Research through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Bob and Nita, go to www.colestributecenter.com
