It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Bob” Jensen announces his passing on Oct. 31, 2021, at the age of 58.
Bob was born on Nov. 6, 1962, in Baker City to Ivan and Margaret Jensen. He attended school in Baker City and was active in 4-H and FFA. Bob graduated from Baker High School in 1981 and immediately entered the Air Force. He married Tabatha Dixon in 1985. Their son Mathew was born in 1986. The family moved to Greeley, Colorado, on an Air Force assignment. Their daughter Samantha was born in 1993.
Bob retired from the military in 2011 as a Master Sergeant (E-7) after several years as security police/security forces. He returned to Eastern Oregon after a divorce and married Kandie Jacobs in 2016. They resided in Stanfield. Bob enjoyed hunting, their kettle corn business and spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kandie, of Hermiston; his son, Mathew, of Greeley, Colorado; his daughter, Samantha (Thomas) Endsley and grandson Daxton Endsley of Wiggins, Colorado; his sister, Shirley (David) Baird of Pendleton; his brother, Keith (Janet) Jensen of Baker City; his sister, Denice Wilson of Pilot Rock; his sister, Rhonda McNeilus of Dodge Center, Minnesota; his sister, Pam Williamson of Rochester, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Ivan Jensen.
