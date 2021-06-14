‘Bob’ Turner
Baker City, 1941-2021
Robert “Bob” Turner, 79, of Baker City, died June 9, 2021, at his home following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Bob was born on Nov. 11, 1941, at Salt Lake City to Yoland Jensen Turner and Glen James Turner. He grew up in Salt Lake City and after graduating high school he followed his love of horses and began training horses in Utah and then in Idaho. There he met Jill Mathews of Buhl, Idaho, and they were married on May 2, 1971.
Bob and Jill settled in Baker City in 1971. He began working as a floor coverings installer and supported his family by this trade. He always enjoyed raising and training horses — quarter horses and Appaloosas were his love. Bob and Jill traveled around the country showing horses in both halter and performance.
He raised and trained several horses over his career with which he earned several championships. They built their 15-acre horse ranch outside of Baker City over the decades, where Jill still resides. One special enjoyment of the couple was their work with the Wishing Star Foundation, where they donated stud fees to help raise money for the organization. Bob also supported the Appaloosa Horse Club by working as a Certified Pedigree Option (CPO) Inspector in the 1990s.
In 2005, Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As the disease progressed, he gradually began to retire from the floor coverings industry and enjoyed his time on his ranch with Jill.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jill; his sons, Clint Anderson and Brian Anderson; his daughters, Angie Turner, Lacey Risdal and Haley (Troy) Drinkard; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Kamryn and Tristyn Anderson, Taylor Devine, Karlie, Hallie and Mylee Anderson, Jordynn and Lance Risdal, and Colton and Braden Drinkard.
Donations in Bob’s name can be made to the Wishing Star Foundation at wishingstar.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.