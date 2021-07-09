Bobby Rehder
Ritter, 1951-2021
Gerald (Bobby) Rehder, 69, of Ritter, Oregon, died July 2, 2021, at Prairie City after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Bobby was born on Oct. 10, 1951, at John Day to Robert and Janice Rehder. He attended Mt. Vernon Elementary School until the family moved to Ritter and he began fifth grade at Long Creek where he graduated in 1969. Bobby furthered his education at University of Oregon, studying Earth Science, and he remained a true Oregon Ducks fan throughout his life. Basketball was one of his favorite sports as he could tell you every player and their stats. He had a remarkable ability at playing pinochle and he would recall every trick that was played. He seldom lost a game and it was always a pleasure to be his partner.
Bobby married Kelly Brady in 1977 at Battle Mountain State Park. This union ended in divorce several years later but he and Kelly always remained friends. Bobby worked in the logging business working for Britt Logging Inc. of Pilot Rock for numerous years. He operated heavy equipment for various contractors. He had a vast knowledge of the woods and began his own post/pole business. He would fill orders of 10,000-plus posts for ODFW and others on numerous occasions. He would split manually each one and load by himself.
Hard work was never a challenge for him. After his father passed away he returned to the home ranch and helped his mother for several years. At this time his Parkinson’s was becoming a major issue for him and restricted him from doing necessary duties on the ranch. Bobby would enlist in friends to help him on projects and then he and his mother would spend many days hunting and fishing and enjoying the mountains. He brought home many trophy trout and would be the first to tell about each catch.
In later years he developed a great deal of joy from doing mining. He and his friend, Bill Cole, spent many days reminiscing the great times of mining together. Bobby enjoyed mining various minerals and enjoyed seeing the jewelry that was made from some of his collections.
Bobby is survived by his sisters, Belinda (Larry) Ellis of Pendleton, and Benita (Tony) Britt of Baker City; along with several nieces and nephews that he was most proud of.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William.
The family would like to thank the Blue Mountain Nursing Home and Blue Mountain Hospice for their compassion during this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of one’s choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
