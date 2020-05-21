‘Bobby’ Simonis
Baker City, 1960-2020
Robert “Bobby” Simonis, 60, of Baker City, died May 15, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Hermiston.
Per his request there will be no funeral.
Bobby was born on June 27, 1960, at La Grande to Keith and Valeria Simonis. He was raised and educated in North Powder. After graduation he joined a band and toured back east for several years.
Bobby’s passion and talent was in music, especially when it came to both country and rock. He was an entertainer and played both the guitar and keyboards. Bobby was also a social butterfly with an amazing gift of gab. He loved watching football and had a knack for photography and growing all types of flowers. Bobby took pride in the simple things. He was always positive, had a good attitude, and loved life.
Bobby is survived by his children, Shannon, Bobby Jr., and Sara; his sisters, Linda (Wayne) Burnside, Suzi (Ted) Travis, Jeanna Valencia and Kim (Don) Adcock; and his brother, Dustin (Nancy) Simonis.
Bobby was preceded in death by both parents, and a brother, Randy Simonis.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Bobby the family suggests Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
