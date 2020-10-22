‘Bonnie’ McGilvray
Baker City, 1937-2020
Bonita “Bonnie” McGilvray, 83, of Baker City, died Oct. 16, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
An inurnment will take place in the near future at Deschutes Memorial Cemetery.
Bonnie was born on March 28, 1937, at Longview, Washington, to Clyde Aaron Downs and Edith Winafred (Bain) Downs. She attended high school at Madras Union High School. After graduating high school in 1955, she enrolled in business school at Marylhurst College. Bonnie married Leo F. Fiala in 1958 in Portland. She married her second husband, Richard A. McGilvray, in 1975 in Bend.
Bonnie worked as the accounting clerk for the Deschutes County Department of Public Works for 23 years, retiring in 1996.
She is survived by Michael B. Fiala, Michelle A. Fiala, and Jessica M. Fiala.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. McGilvray.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bonnie can be made to a charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle for Bonnie or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
