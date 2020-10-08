Bonny Hall
Baker City, 1932-2020
Bonny R. Hall, 88, of Baker City, died Oct. 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Bonny was born on Aug. 25, 1932, at Baker City. She lived at Pleasant Valley, Alder Creek and Muddy Creek until the family settled on a farm at Rock Creek. She attended Muddy Creek Elementary school and graduated from North Powder High School in 1950.
Bonny married Frank A. McAlister on April 23, 1954. They later divorced. She found love once more and married George A. Hall in October 1974.
Bonny lived in various locations in Oregon and Nevada until settling again in Baker City in 1997.
Bonny greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and extended family. She loved flowers, gardening and many outdoor activities. Later in life, she enjoyed Bible studies with close friends.
A special thank you to Heart ’N Home Hospice, Gina Mac, Jeana Hitzman, Julie Hibbard and Nadine Engstrom for the personal care and love they generously gave our mom, Bonny, her children said. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Bonny is survived by her husband, George A. Hall; her sons, Doug (Patti) and Conan (Lori) McAlister; and her grandsons, Jacob (Katie) and Cameron McAlister.
Bonny was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Don, Larry, Judy and Jacqui.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Bonny, the family suggests the American Cancer Society through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
