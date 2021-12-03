Brenda Stanton

Brenda Lynn Stanton, 55, died Nov. 17, 2021, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend.
Her life was taken too early from us, her family said.
Brenda would want people to remember her as one who loved Jesus and who was always quick and available to pray for others.
Brenda was born on Oct. 30, 1966, in Baker City to Robert and Gayle Stanton. Her sister, Sue Kristine Stanton, was born 18 months later.
Brenda was a member of the National Honor Society at Baker High School. Upon graduation from Baker High School in 1985, she went to ITT Technical Institute in Boise to study accounting. She was following in her grandfather Roy P. Johnson’s footsteps and became a CPA like him.
Brenda loved the outdoors — rock climbing at Smith Rocks, paddle boarding with her dog, Freedom, skiing Mt. Bachelor, camping, and spending time on the beach with her husband, Ken. Animal parks were her favorite destinations. She loved to travel to foreign places for CPA classes.
Brenda was a sincere, conscientious, and compassionate CPA. Her clients were very special to her, and she would do her best to help them solve complex financial issues.
On Sept. 21, 2019, Brenda married Ken Kroener in Sunriver. She describes Ken as “awesome,” and they had many good memories together. Brenda and Ken are members of Christian Life Center in Bend.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Ken Kroener; her parents, Robert and Gayle Stanton; her sister, Sue Kristine Stanton Stout; her brother-in-law, Doug Stout; and her faithful dog, Freedom.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Hazel Stanton and Roy and Lillian Johnson.
For those who would like to make a memorial gift in memory of Brenda, the family suggests the Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch (a ranch for horses to be loved on by children who need to be loved and to share their love) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
