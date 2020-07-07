Calvin McCullough
Halfway, 1981-2020
Calvin LeRoy McCullough Jr., 39, of Halfway, died June 30, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Calvin’s life and family gathering will take place at a later date.
Calvin Jr. was born on May 4, 1981, at La Grande to Calvin “Cal” and Elizabeth “Liz” McCullough of Halfway. Calvin earned his high school equivalency in 2000. He graduated from Milan Medical Center with a Medical Assistant Certificate in August 2012.
Calvin met Shawna Giddens in April of 2013 and they fell in love. He proposed on Jan. 9, 2014, and they were married at Halfway on July 12, 2014, surrounded by friends and loved ones.
Along with spending time with his wife and family he loved the great outdoors. He really enjoyed skeet shooting, fishing, boating, and putting together his motorcycle. These all brought him great joy and took him into the outdoors where he could enjoy the quiet. He also tinkered with fixing and refurbishing computers for his friends and community members. This brought him to live in Halfway in 2015.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Shawna Giddens McCullough; his parents, Cal and Liz McCullough; his brother, Kenneth (Beth) McCullough; his maternal grandmother, Agnes Bird; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth (Shorty) Ellsworth McCullough; his maternal grandfather, Frances Gregory Rockett; and one uncle and two aunts.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834 to assist with the funeral expenses. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
