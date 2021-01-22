Candy Williams
Formerly of Baker County, 1964-2021
Candy Williams, 56, of Elgin, and formerly of Baker County, died Dec. 29, 2020, at her home alongside her granddaughter during a senseless act of violence.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled later, time and place to be announced.
Candy Kay was born on June 30, 1964, at Hermiston to Harold and Donna Harsin. The family moved several times and she attended many different schools during her childhood. Candy later received her GED in La Grande. She lived in Oregon most of her life, spending time in Baker, Wallowa and Union counties.
Candy married Terry Francke in 1982 and raised their children Zane, Rosemary and Vera. They later divorced.
On July 15, 2001, Candy married Charles Williams. A favorite pastime they shared was to sit at the table in the winter and watch the snow fall. They were married 17 years before he passed away in 2018.
Candy spent her working career doing in-home care. She worked for New Day Enterprises. She had a genuine love and dedication for the people she took care of.
Candy was family oriented and used any reason she could to have a get-together. She especially loved Christmas and everything that went with it — the lights, the laughter, the food, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and painting on her cellphone. Candy is forever loved and will be greatly missed.
Candy’s 14-year-old granddaughter, Mary-Jane Elizabeth Faria, was taken with her. She was just starting life. May you both rest in peace, their family said.
Survivors include her parents, Donna Hallgarth and her stepdad, Jim Trump; her son, Zane (Sarah) Francke; her daughters, Rosemary (Jay) Issacson and Vera (Dennis Faria) Francke; her brothers, Kyle (Hally) Harsin, and James (Marielle) Harsin; her sister, Danette (Allen) Varble; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; furbabies Buster and Smokey; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Candy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Williams; and her father, Harold Harsin.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Candy, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.