Carol Peters

Baker City, 1952-2021

Carol Ann Peters, 69, of Baker City, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.

Carol was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Irene (Sass) Jakimczyk. Carol graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; she also received training as a respiratory technician from St. Michaels Hospital, Steven’s Point, Wisconsin. Carol’s main occupation was as a bookstore manager for B. Dalton Bookseller.

On Oct. 8, 1975, Carol married David Peters in Wahiwa, Hawaii.

Carol enjoyed puzzle books as well as shopping on Amazon.

She is survived by her husband, David Peters.

