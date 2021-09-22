Carol Peters

Carol Ann Peters, 69, of Baker City, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Carol was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Irene (Sass) Jakimczyk. Carol graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; she also received training as a respiratory technician from St. Michaels Hospital, Steven’s Point, Wisconsin. Carol’s main occupation was as a bookstore manager for B. Dalton Bookseller.
On Oct. 8, 1975, Carol married David Peters in Wahiwa, Hawaii.
Carol enjoyed puzzle books as well as shopping on Amazon.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.