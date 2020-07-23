‘Carrie’ Hall
La Grande, 1936-2020
Caroline “Carrie” Hall, 83, of La Grande, died March 23, 2020, at her residence in the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence in La Grande.
Caroline was interred at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande on April 1.
Carrie was born on Nov. 29, 1936, at Boise to Earl Warren Dillon and Hazel (Porter) Dillon. She attended Nyssa High School. After high school, she was enrolled at the Boise Junior College and Eastern Oregon College. After completing her education, she became an elementary teacher in Eastern Oregon schools.
On June 24, 1964, Carrie married Orel Vern Hall at Nyssa. Carrie and Orel eventually went their separate ways.
Carrie enjoyed gardening, bowling, reading, and taking walks.
She is survived by her brother, George Dillon; and her sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Elmore of Boise, and Hazel (Earl) Anderson of Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Dillon; and her brother, John E. Dillon.
Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
