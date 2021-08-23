Anne C. “Cathie” James, 81, of Gaston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
Private cremation rites were at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove was in charge of arrangements.
Anne Catherine James was born on Oct. 11, 1939, at Seattle, to Alphonso O. West and Grace (Windle) West. She was raised and received her education in the communities of Pasco, Washington, and Sumpter, Oregon, attending the Baker High School Class of 1957.
Cathie was always known for her warm hospitality. She greeted people with her warm smile. She always was able to make a wonderful impromptu meal from what was in the cupboard. She loved to cook for people and it showed.
She turned it into a career and started cooking at the Waterhole, a local restaurant in Unity. She then started working at the senior center and Sumpter Junction in Baker City. She then relocated to Gresham in 1998 to be closer to her daughter and family. She spent the last five years living with her daughter Annette and son-in-law, Jim, in Gaston, where she enjoyed watching the farming community at work, spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Cathie attended Old Town Church in Forest Grove. She enjoyed watching sermons and reading her Bible.
Among her special interests, she enjoyed crocheting blankets for her family, gardening, and cooking.
Survivors include her two daughters and a son-in-law, Annette and Jim Stark of Gaston, and Georgia James, of La Grande; her brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Jan Alexander, of Unity; her four grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Melissa Stark of Cornelius, Tamara and Johan Spycher of Cornelius, Kyle and Michelle James of Oregon City, and Travis James of Lewiston, Idaho; her seven great-grandchildren, Lilly Stark, Brady Stark, Thomas Spycher, Eleanna Spycher, William Spycher, Hannah James and Evan James; her nieces and nephews, Pam and Pete Kerrsgard; and grand nieces, Julianne and Emma of Lorane, Oregon, and Brian Alexander, and his late wife, Mary Kay, of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso West and Grace (West) Alexander; and by her son, Tony James.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of one’s choice to honor her memory.
