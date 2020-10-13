Cathy Swain
Baker City, 1956-2020
Cathy Swain, 63, of Baker City, died on Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
Per her request, there will be no funeral.
Cathy Ann Simonis made her dramatic arrival on Dec. 11, 1956, on a gurney in the hallway of a hospital at Portland. Her dad disputed paying the full hospital bill as he was the one who delivered her.
Cathy’s brother was in the military and she spent her childhood moving around to wherever he was stationed. She spent her working career as a CNA at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She enjoyed taking care of people and treated everyone with love and kindness.
Cathy loved to travel with her best friend and companion, Harold Milner Jr. They were together 34 years before he passed away in May of this year.
As a child, her daughter Kay would bring Cathy bouquets of dandelions. This was a fond memory and reason that dandelions were her favorite. She liked the color blue and adored her cat, Tabatha, that she and Harold cared for. Cathy was a Trekkie. She enjoyed watching the X-Files and Star Trek and she believed in aliens.
In August, she and her daughter had fun splashing in the ocean waves, laughing, and taking in the moment together. More than anything, Cathy loved her family and taking care of them.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Talley of Baker City; her brother, Ron Simonis; her sister, Connie Ragsdale; her grandchildren, Michael and Shawn Delve, and Anthony Talley; and four great-grandchildren.
Cathy was preceded in death by her partner, Harold Milner Jr; her parents, Elvin and Eloise Simonis; and her brother, Butch Ragsdale.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
