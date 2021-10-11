Charlene Moffit

Charlene Lee Moffit, 92, formerly of Baker City, died Sept. 29, 2021, at Springfield, Oregon.
At her request there will be no services.
She will remain next to her late husband, Dan Moffit, at the Island City Cemetery. She was always loud and proud about her Eastern Oregon heritage.
Charlene was born on March 25, 1929, in Baker City. Her career as an educator spanned three decades, as Union High School business teacher, later as an instructor at Eastern Oregon University. Union County Teacher of the Year in 1984, she served on the Governor’s Council on Small Schools and was recognized for her innovative teaching methods.
She traveled extensively after retirement with her husband of 22 years, the late George “Dan” Moffit. She shared her later life with two loving companions, Dallas Dean and, later, Dwight Riggs, now both deceased.
Charlene was an active alumnus of Baker High School and the University of Oregon, a 60-plus-year member of Beta Sigma Phi, and the American Association of University Women.
She lived a long an active life, with an energy and enthusiasm that touched the lives of many.
She is survived by her son, Rob Larsen of Eugene; her granddaughters, Laura Larsen of Veneta, Oregon, Lindy Thomas of Portland, and Beth Gaylord of San Diego, as well as many cousins and other loving family members.
Of all the strands that made up her life, Charlene was, at heart, a teacher. Her family asks that you honor her service to Oregon’s students by making an extra effort in support of public education and our local schools.
