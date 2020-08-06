Charles Allen
Formerly of Baker City, 1958-2020
Charles Delbert Allen, 61, formerly of Baker City, died on July 1, 2020, at Ketchikan, Alaska.
A celebration of his life will take place at a future date at Ketchikan.
Charlie was born on Nov. 15, 1958, at Baker City. Charlie grew up in Baker City on his family owned Sunnyslope Ranch, which was described as a huge playground for him and his siblings. Upon selling the ranch, his family opened Allen Appliances in Baker City. Charlie dedicated many hours at the appliance store, working closely with his grandfather, Conrad, whom he loved and respected. It was in those early years that he acquired his strong work ethic. He attended, and graduated from, Baker High School in 1977. Athletics were an important part of his high school years where he participated in varsity basketball and football.
After graduating from high school, he attended Oregon State University. He met his wife Beckie (Stoker) Allen in Baker City, and they were married on Aug. 9, 1985. They lived in Baker City when Charlie began his career in equipment working for Britton Equipment and New Holland.
Charlie moved his family to Ketchikan in February 1989 and became the first employee of Tyler Rental. Ketchikan became their new home, and the place where Charlie and Beckie raised their two children. He loved the Ketchikan community and Alaska.
Charlie devoted his life to the visions of Tyler Rental, and all of the employees who worked there. He loved and cared about each and every employee as family. He especially respected, and had an undeniable strong working relationship with Randy Johnson, whom he thought of as a brother. He continued on with Tyler Rental for over 30 years, and was very proud of all of their accomplishments.
Charlie was a kind, generous, compassionate, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He had a wonderful sense of humor and the ability to lighten any situation that would always make everyone in his presence smile. He loved spending time with his daughter, Janae, taking her fishing or hiking but not just in Alaska — they would climb any trail or mountain near or far.
During the last few years of his life he found joy in working out at the gym. This became a priority in his life because it was time spent every day with his son, Chas, who he thought of as his best friend. Charlie was passionate about all sports, especially basketball, baseball and football, and loved supporting the youth of Ketchikan. He treasured going out on his boat with his wife for a relaxing weekend, and enjoyed sitting out at night with a glass of wine watching the stars.
Charlie will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beckie Allen; his children, Janae (Cody) Holland, Chas (Kalea) Allen and grandson, Toshko Holland; his mother, Jeanie Wright; his stepmother, Sandra Allen; his siblings, John (Kathy) Allen III, Cathy (Bill) Treadway, and Cindy (Wes) Morgan; his nieces and nephews, Jessica (Andrew) Neilson, Kati (Mike) Crouch, Jim (Michelle) Kauffman, Lauren (Sebastian) Rodriquez, Karissa Everson, and Jason (Kara) Morgan; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, John Conrad Allen II; his grandfathers, John Conrad Allen Sr. and Charles Cox; and his grandmothers, Madeline Allen and Elizabeth Cox.
Donations can be made in memory of Charlie Allen to:
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress. Donations can be made at: suicidepreventionlifeline.org
• Oligo Nation, an organization that funds medical research for oligodendroglioma, a form of rare brain cancer that his daughter is currently fighting. Donations can be made at: oligonation.org
