Charles Daffer
Weiser, Idaho, 1932-2020
Charles Alexander Daffer, 88, of Weiser, Idaho, passed from this world into the loving arms of the Lord on Sept. 27, 2020.
Memorial information is to be determined.
Charles was born on Aug. 20, 1932, at Lyle, Kansas, to Oscar and Dorothy Daffer. The family, including older sisters Irene (Tallent) and Helen (Gordon), migrated to Idaho in 1936. The family landed in Payette, then moved to Mesa, and back to Payette, finally settling in Weiser in 1941. Charles (Charlie) attended school in Weiser, then went into the Navy during the Korean War. After a stint in the Navy, he returned home then began working for the railroad. It was while working for the railroad he met the love of his life, Anita Garcia, having worked with her father. The two were married in Weiser at the Methodist/Episcopal church in 1955. Their children, Paul, Mathew, David, and Angela (Arnson) followed, and the family resided mainly in La Grande until his retirement from the railroad.
Charles and Anita relocated back to Weiser after the death of Oscar in 2000. They became fixtures in Weiser, being involved in the Senior Center, forming lifelong friends and renewing friendships from childhood. Charles was known throughout the area for his gardening prowess. He grew some of the best produce available. Daughter Angela (Angie) often took the extra to use in her La Grande restaurant, so Oregonians were able to benefit!
His loving wife, Anita, passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. His entire family was grief stricken, but particularly Charles. The children did their very best to step in and fill the gap, but Charles was heartbroken. He is now at peace with his beloved Anita.
Charles is survived by his sister, Irene, of Weiser; his sons, Paul and Mathew of La Grande, and David (Karen) of Baker City; his daughter, Angela (Angie). Charles and Anita have four grandchildren, Teri and Marcus Arnson, and Sophia and Isaac Daffer; and five great-grandchildren. Both Charles and Anita loved children, and bestowed it liberally onto their children/grandchildren. They are sorely missed.
