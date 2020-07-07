Charles Daniels
Formerly of Baker City, 1935-2020
Charles Henry Daniels Jr., also known as Charlie, Chuck or Snoopy, 85, a former longtime Baker City resident, died July 1, 2020, at his home in Weiser, Idaho, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life will take place at his home in Weiser.
Charles was born on April 16, 1935, at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and was the son of Elfie Sorg and Charles Daniels Sr. He spent his early years in Teton Valley, Idaho, and was the second youngest of 20 children. He had nine brothers and 10 sisters.
When Charles was 7 his family settled in Baker City. Upon completion of the 10th grade, he was eager and proud to join the Navy which he did at 17, serving in the Korean conflict (Charles went on to obtain his GED). On Aug. 18, 1956, he married the love of his life, Kay McClain. They lived the majority of the next 50 years in Baker City, where they raised their five children. Charles worked various construction jobs including the Hells Canyon Dam project. For many years, he worked for the government as a predator control agent. In 1971, Charles partnered in ownership of Cashway Rental before becoming sole proprietor, renaming it to Charlie’s Rental Yard.
After selling his business and becoming empty nesters, Charles and Kay began spending their winters down south near Lake Havasu where they made many friends. In 2005, they relocated to Weiser. It did not take Charles long to become involved in the community. He enjoyed attending two different morning coffee gatherings, joining a fly-fishing group, and golfing.
To say Charles was an outdoor enthusiast would be an understatement. From his childhood hunting stories, to his work experience for the government, and finally as a hobby with his friends and family, he loved the outdoors. Charles encouraged this passion in others with his participation in the Boy Scouts and teaching hunter safety courses. He was an active member in expanding the Powder River Sportsmen’s Club and establishing the club’s rifle range near Virtue Flat. Charles hunted deer and elk with groups he organized and snowmobiled with his wife, family, and many friends. He loved taking his kids and then grandkids on many camping trips, which included fishing, boating, catching crawdads, and riding four-wheelers.
Charles made friends easily. He never met a stranger, would give a hitchhiker a ride, and was always willing to help with a repair. He was also a lifelong student, usually self-taught, always in pursuit of more knowledge about a variety of topics and subject areas. Some of the well-known skills included carving and playing the harmonica.
At his core, Charles was a family man who adored his wife of 64 years. You could often catch them dancing to a tune, jitterbugging their way around any dance floor including their kitchen or shop.
His legacy includes his wife, Kay Daniels; his daughters, Diana Cutsforth (James), Carey Hopkins (Mike), Holly Palmer, Charlene Trevino (Rudy); his son, Lance Daniels; 14 grandchildren: Kaitlin Yamamoto (Thomas), Amanda Cutsforth Blatter (Kyle), Jillian Cutsforth, Danielle Marvin (Brent), Robert “Bobby” Hopkins (Dani), Hallie Hopkins, Marcus Palmer, Olivia Palmer (Eric), Erin Wheeler-McKenzie (Brad), Kyle Wheeler (Olina), Ryan Wheeler (Alora), Kali Oesterblad (Alex), Justyn Boyer (Licia), and Carlee Daniels; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his 19 siblings; and his son-in-law, Charles “Cork” Palmer.
