Charles Dreisbach
Formerly of Baker City, 1925-2020
Father Charles V. Dreisbach, 94, a Roman Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Baker Oregon, died June 17, 2020.
A funeral Mass was celebrated June 23 at Sacred Heart Parish, and burial was in the family plot at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Charles was born on Nov. 24, 1925, at Los Angeles, and his family moved to Baker City in 1930. He attended St. Francis Academy in Baker City and graduated from high school in 1943. Later that year he joined the Navy where he served as a rifle and pistol instructor until going overseas. At the end of World War II, he was a Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class. He was discharged in 1946 and then attended the University of Portland from 1946 to 1950, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. During this time, he worked for the U-Haul Company in Portland, becoming their first business manager.
In 1952, he entered Mount Angel Seminary. He was ordained a priest in May of 1959 and served in various parishes in Eastern Oregon until his final assignment at Sacred Heart Parish in Klamath Falls, retiring in 2004 at the age of 78.
He became a volunteer for Sky Lakes Medical Center in 2007 and served at CARES for over a decade. He was a member of the Klamath County Rotary Club.
His parents and three brothers preceded him in death.
