Charles Kamondy

Charles Lazlo Kamondy, 69, of Cloverdale, California, died Sept. 29, 2021, in Baker City, with his loving family by his side.
Charles was born on Oct. 2, 1951, in Budapest, Hungary. His parents, Karoline and Karoly, fled Hungary during the Cold War, leaving Charles behind with relatives due to his young age. In 1963, Karoline was on a game show called “Queen For The Day” in Los Angeles. Each contestant was asked to talk about a recent hard time she had been through. Karoline told her story of her time in Hungary and how she had no choice but to flee and leave her young son behind. Naturally, the studio audience felt her pain and sorrow and sent the applause meter soaring, an indication that she won.
Karoline’s one wish was for President John F. Kennedy to release papers for Charles to come to the United States to be reunited with his family. Her wish was granted, and Charles arrived in Los Angeles in 1963 at the age of 13. After moving around California and Oregon, Charles settled down in Northern California, where he met his life partner, Panna Harpe. Charles worked in the automotive business for many years, eventually started his own auto repair business with his son on April 1, 2006, in Ukiah, California.
Charles was a huge history buff and jokester. He enjoyed reading, biking, and spending time with his family. Most notable, Charles was a man who loved Jesus and his family fiercely. He led by the example of what a man of faith, honesty, and integrity looks like. Charles was always present in a time of need and one of his greatest joys was blessing those around him. How fortunate we all were to have such an amazing, selfless, loving father and friend who was full of wisdom and support, he will always be our Hungarian treasure and hero, his family said.
Charles is survived by daughter, Kristina (Jamie) Pierce; his son, Charlie (Jennifer) Kamondy; his stepdaughter, Renna (Edgar) Ramirez; and six grandchildren, Trent, Roxie, Shelbi, Casyn, Jayko and Marina.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kamondy; and his brother, Mickey Kamondy.
