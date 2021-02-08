Charles Chapman
Baker City, 1944-2021
Charles J. Chapman, 76, of Baker City, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.
Charles, commonly known as “Charlie,” was born on Sept. 16, 1944, at Ontario, to Art and Mary (Mattingly) Chapman. He attended Baker High, graduating in 1962. After high school, Charlie attended Eastern Oregon State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1966.
He joined the Army and held the rank of captain. Charlie served his country for six years, deploying to Vietnam. On Sept. 1, 1968, Charlie married his love, Gail Donovan, at the Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina.
Charlie enjoyed baseball, basketball and photography.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Chapman of Baker City; his daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Peter Braschko of Bend; his son, Sean Chapman of Baker City; his two grandchildren, Jacob Shuckle and Dalton Braschko; and two great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Mary Chapman.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Charlie’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
