‘Charlie’ Oliver
Formerly of Halfway, 1956-2020
Charles Thomas “Charlie” Oliver, 63, a former Halfway resident, died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, in Colorado with his loving wife, Linda, by his side.
A celebration of Charlie’s life will take place at a later date.
Charlie, the son of Bill and Edwardine Oliver, was born on Sept. 29, 1956, at Baker City. Charlie graduated from Pine Eagle High School in Halfway in 1974. He played football and was a member of the wrestling team. Charlie also competed on the national level in team roping at Ogden, Utah, in 1973.
Charlie followed his passion of becoming an airline pilot. He was the youngest person to achieve a type rating on a De Havilland Turbo Twin Otter and Charlie also set speed records in a Piper Cheyenne 400LS (PA-42-1000) with Captain Chuck Yeager in the mid 1980s. These achievements took him on an around-the-world adventure.
He eventually settled in Colorado after he was hired by United Airlines. He wore many hats during his 31-plus years with this company which included the prestigious titles of captain, MEC training chairman and director of flight training operations at United Airlines.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 19 years, Linda (Mook) Oliver of Dillon, Colorado; his children, Sean Oliver of Boulder, Colorado, and Jake (Ashly) Pearce of Baker City; his grandchildren, Draven Pearce and Paige Pearce of Baker City; his sister, Frances (Terry) Gulick Vaughn of Halfway; his brother, Bill (Susan) Oliver of Kodiak, Alaska; his brother-in-law, Stan Gulick of Halfway; his sister-in-law, Jan Oliver of Halfway; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and his brother, Denny Oliver.
In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to the Pine Haven Cemetery Beautification Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
