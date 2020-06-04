Charlotte Morris
Baker City, 1933-2020
Charlotte Ann Morris, 85, and a 3rd-generation resident of Baker City, died May 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled later.
Charlotte was born on Oct. 30, 1934, at Baker City to John and Frances Craig. She was educated in Baker and graduated from Baker High School. After graduation, Charlotte attended college and earned an associate degree in accounting.
On Nov. 29, 1953, Charlotte married Delbert Lee Morris. He had been introduced to her by his brother, Norman, and Charlotte’s sister, Margaret.
Charlotte’s working career was spent doing accounting for others at her home. She also worked for Ward Ranches. A philosophy she often repeated was, “Any job you do is worth doing right.” Throughout her life, she lived along the Oregon Coast and in Nevada at Austin and Fernley.
Charlotte’s hobbies included embroidery, working in her yard, refinishing furniture, camping and fishing. She loved the color peach, viola flowers, late spring, summer and baseball. Memorable quotes she would say are, “Wait till you dad gets home” and “Don’t eat that, you’ll spoil your dinner.”
Meaningful moments in her life included the births of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for being a good friend, mother and wife. Her children shared, “Our mother loved God, her family and everything thereafter. She was always there to help someone in need.”
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Coby Weber of Baker City; her son, Delbert Morris II of Baker City; her brother, James Craig; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and special fur babies, Roxy and Shadow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Morris; and her sisters, Barbara Humphries and Margaret Morris.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Charlotte the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.