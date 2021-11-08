Charlotte Randall
Formerly of Baker City, Halfway and Richland 1954-2021
Charlotte Louise Randall, 67, wife of Curtis Randall of Sedona, Arizona, died Oct. 30, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications from COVID.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. There will be a private family gathering after the service.
Charlotte was born on Nov. 21, 1954, in Baker City. In 1969, her family moved to Halfway. She graduated from Pine-Eagle High School in 1973 and went on to earn her associate’s degree at Treasure Valley Community College.
On July 6, 1974, Charlotte married Curtis Randall, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. They were blessed with three children, Tiffany, Amber and Brad. The Randalls lived in Richland until 1995, when they moved to Sisters. In 2003, they moved to Sedona, Arizona.
Over the years, Charlotte worked as the bookkeeper for their family-owned business, in Sisters she worked as an accountant for Black Butte Ranch and much like her mother-in-law Shirley, was pristine in her bookkeeping, right down to the penny. She also worked as a controller for a book publishing company.
When their children were growing up, Charlotte especially enjoyed the weekends. It was when their family would go skiing at Anthony Lakes during the winter months, and they would spend summer weekends boating on Brownlee Reservoir. There was always room for more with the Randalls, and extra kids tagging along were so welcome and always added to the adventures.
Curt was the love of her life and the very depth of her existence. She knew him better than anyone. They finished each other’s sentences and thoughts. Curt said that when he came home from work, no matter what time it was, she was there and waiting. She always knew exactly what he needed whether it was a meal, a walk, hugs, talks, or quiet. They were married 47 years and he said he was so blessed that she put up with his shenanigans all of those years and throughout their high school years as well.
In 2017, Charlotte underwent a kidney transplant. Her great-niece, Jamie Stewart, was the donor of a kidney that came to be fondly known as “The Hawk,” and everyone was so very grateful. Recovery and rehabilitation were hard work but Charlotte tackled it and she was a success story. She returned to her painting, archeology, line dancing, playing games with the grandkids, gardening and her flowers. She loved flowers though was never absolutely sure of her favorite. They might have been roses or maybe something else. When visitors came, Charlotte enjoyed walking around her yard with them, often followed by Aspen, the family cat. There was not a tree or flower she could not identify.
Charlotte leaves a profound legacy that is forever instilled in her husband, her children, grandchildren and her many extended family members and friends. It mattered greatly to her that each of them felt special and loved because to Charlotte, each of them were. Charlotte was so proud of her kids. She was so proud of each of her grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed doing things with them all, whether it was together or the special alone time she spent with each of them. When they were at Nana’s house, there were always surprises, stories, games and gummy bear sandwiches for snacks.
Traveling and going on new adventures with Curt was one of her greatest joys. Always ready for a new experience, Charlotte and Curt enjoyed traveling abroad, exploring the different states, camping, hiking or visiting archeological sites. A special highlight for the Randalls were the two trips they took to Italy. They treasured the time they spent with their niece, Story Miller, and her husband, Enrico Pizzetti. Their visit was filled with so much laughter, sightseeing and getting acquainted with Story’s Italian family. Story said she was glad that she got to share the wonders of Italy with Charlotte and Curt, not once but twice, and that ice cream was included in bountiful amounts, and sharing the early news of Lamia with them. They had so many laughs with the best one being when Curt kept tugging the “I’ve fallen in the shower” cord! When Charlotte and Curt were at home, spending time with friends, hosting neighborhood gatherings and being part of the Sedona community was a priority.
High school friends remember Charlotte. “She did not judge. She was so kind-hearted and full of joy. She touched the lives of many people. She was always patient, always kind, and will be missed. Our hearts are broken for her family.”
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Curt Randall; her daughter, Tiffany, and son-in-law, Cameron Watson of Denver; her daughter, Amber Randall of Denver; her son, Brad, and his wife, Kijla Randall of Paulden, Arizona; her six beautiful grandchildren, Chloe Watson, Curtis Watson, Emme Randall, Cy Randall, Tripp Hardesty and Mesa Hardesty; her mother and father-in-law, Frank and Shirley Randall of Richland; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Dan Plano of Richland, and Rebecca and Denis Price of Ontario; her sister-in-law, Bobbie Dalgliesh of La Grande; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carrie Dalgliesh; and her brothers, Clint Dalgliesh and Burl Dalgliesh.
Charlotte was a member of the Archeology Society of Arizona and a member of Polycystic Kidney Disease Organization.
If you wish to send a memorial, a suggestion is a monetary donation to the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund or a donation to be included with the memorial being sent by the family in loving memory of Charlotte to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Organization. Memorials can be made through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
