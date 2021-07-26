Cheryl Stubblefield
1936-2021
Cheryl Rae Culley-Stubblefield, 85, died July 23, 2021.
A service will take place Friday, July 30 at noon at Restlawn Mortuary, 201 S. Oak Grove Road in Salem. All who knew and loved her are welcome to come.
Cheryl was born on April 3, 1936, at her family home in Baker. She was the oldest of three siblings.
She was a stay-at-home mom, with exception of a 20-year career with the Oregon Department of Transportation after her four children left the nest.
Our mom was our greatest cheerleader, confidante and mentor, her children said. She gave and loved unconditionally to her entire family. Her unwavering heart is a tapestry with threads permanently woven into all of our lives.
Mom lived in many small Eastern Oregon towns when she was younger, as her dad traveled and worked with the Sumpter Dredge. She was quite the daddy’s girl and to this day still has a standing playhouse in Granite that her dad built for her 80 years ago.
She contracted polio at age 13 and was hospitalized for a time in Portland.
She was diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2014.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 65 years, Keith; her sisters, Jo-Jean Nelson and Jackie Dixon; her daughter, Tami and Alisa Allen-Stubblefield; her son, Rick and Wendy Stubblefield; and her daughter, Kimberly Stubblefield and Jason Coulter; her grandchildren, Casey (Teri-Ann) Curry, Meachelle (Lincoln) Strickland, Kelly Curry, Brogan Allen-Olsen, Brittany Maxon (Adam), Kelsie (Dakota) Atkins and Ashton Atkinson She has 10.5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her oldest child, Brent Stubblefield, in 2006.
