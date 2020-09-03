Chuck Butler
Baker City, 1929-2020
The world lost one of its very best on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, when Charles D. Butler died just 2 weeks shy of his 91st birthday in Baker City of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.
A private family celebration took place.
Chuck was born on Sept. 12, 1929, at Salida, Colorado. He was the fourth child of five siblings born to Gladys Mae and Turner Thomas Butler. Charles and his siblings had a great childhood, settling in Boise during World War II.
Chuck graduated from Boise High School as the student body president in 1948. He was very active in both student government and athletics. Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy where he attended electrical school.
He served on the Search and Rescue Patrol Craft No. 1172 in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1952. After serving in the Navy for four years, Chuck was hired on as a technician with Idaho Power Company during the early construction of the Brownlee Dam. He spent the next 30 years in several capacities. For many years, Chuck was the superintendent of the operations at the Hells Canyon Complex.
Chuck and Ellen Utley were married in 1951. Chuck and Ellen had three wonderful children: Mark, Diana and Scott. After Ellen’s death in 1973, Chuck married Joan Patterson. Joan brought along her three children: Paige, Tim and Tracy. Chuck embraced Joan’s children as his own.
Upon retirement, Chuck and Joan moved to Richland. Chuck’s favorite outdoor activities included huckleberrying, elk hunting, fishing, helping neighbors and organizations with electrical work, the snowmobile club, and numerous other community activities. His most treasured activity in retirement was the game of golf and watching Boise State football.
In 2012, Chuck and Joan made their final move to Baker City. Their home is on the Baker City golf course where he loved to sit and watch all the golfers.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan Butler; his six children: Mark Butler (Lisa), Diana McLean (Jerry), Scott Butler (Suzi), Paige Matlock, Tim Patterson and Tracy McKinney (Jerry); 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill Butler (Doris); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Herbert Butler and brother, Thomas Butler; his sister-in-law, Melba Butler; his sister, Mildred Imel; and his brother-in-law, Leslie Imel.
For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Chuck, the family suggests the Panhandle Snowmobile Club or the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
