‘Chuck’ Ferdig
Baker City, 1929-2020
Charles Robert “Chuck” Ferdig, 91, of Baker City, died July 8, 2020, of natural causes at his residence in Memory Lane Homes.
At his request there will be no funeral or service.
Chuck was born on Jan. 21, 1929, at Filley, Nebraska, to Charles E. and Rachel Ferdig. He was one of six children.
He was a veteran, serving in World War II after joining the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17.
He married Lavella (Reed) Ferdig on Feb. 4, 1951, at Sioux City, Iowa, and they moved to Boise in 1953. In 1966 they were blessed with a son, Robert. Chuck moved his family to Baker City in 1967 to take a job at Ellingson Lumber Mill, working there until he retired.
Chuck served as the pastor of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of LDS (Community of Christ) from the mid-1970s until the 1990s.
Chuck was a simple, hardworking, patient man with a deep love for the Lord and his family. He would do anything for anyone in need. Among his many interests he mostly enjoyed tinkering around the house, reading, watching football (Green Bay Packers), baseball (Dodgers) and his nightly game shows, “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” with his loyal granddogs, Kinzey and Madison, at his feet. He will best be remembered by his infectious smile that he shared so freely and the mischievious twinkle in his eyes.
He is survived by his son, Robert “Rob” (Julie) Ferdig of Baker City; his granddaughters, Allisyn Ferdig of Baker City and Jessica Johnson of Boise; his grandson, Joshua Johnson of Baker City; his great-granddaughter, Ada-lynn Johnson of Hillsboro; his brother, Norman “Norm” (Rosa) Ferdig of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; his sister, Patricia “Pat” (Richard) Brown of Meridian, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Rachel Ferdig; his wife, Lavella Ferdig; his son, Baby Boy Ferdig; his daughter, Baby Girl Ferdig; his brothers, John and William “Bill” Ferdig; his sister, Altamae (Ferdig) Knickerbocker; and his nephew, David Ferdig.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) through Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for Chuck or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
