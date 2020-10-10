Claudette Profitt
Baker City, 1949-2020
Claudette Profitt, 71, of Baker City, died on Oct. 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Claudette was born on Sept. 1, 1949, at Astoria to Iona Irene Smith-Anderson and Edward Chaffin Anderson. She attended school at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Claudette and David Profitt were married on Feb. 18, 1966, at Weiser, Idaho. Claudette lived her life to the fullest, and she enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included painting, panning for gold, and embroidering. She made sure that everyone in her life was the happiest they could be. She was a great person to confide in.
Claudette is survived by her husband, David Profitt; her sisters, Leslie Rae Anderson-Hedge and Pamila Lynn Bowmer; her brothers, Stephen Roy Anderson and Michael Anderson; her daughter, Hollie Densley; two sons, David Profitt and Steven Profitt; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Iona Irene Smith-Anderson, and her father, Edward Chaffin Anderson.
To light a candle for Claudette or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
