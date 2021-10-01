Cleo Shepherd
Huntington, 2001-2021
Cleo Claire Rae Shepherd, 20, died Sept. 20, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
Her funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. MDT at the First Christian Church in Payette, Idaho, with interment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Cleo shot into the world on July 6, 2001. She was the most gorgeous lavender-eyed baby that the staff at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had ever seen! Her being the first-born child of Summer Glover and Matthew Shepherd ensured that she was doted on and adored. Her parents couldn’t keep their beautiful baby away from all her family in Eastern Oregon and Western Idaho, so they soon moved to Fruitland, Idaho. Soon afterward their family grew when her younger brother, Micah, was born in 2004.
Cleo was a joyous small child who loved playing momma to her many baby dolls. She was very outgoing, loved to pose, sing, and dance for her “audiences.” She ruled the roost and it was her way or the highway. In 2005, her parents’ journey took different paths which led to the birth of her brother, Gavin, to Matthew and Rebekkah Shepherd in 2006.
Cleo lived with her mother and her brother Micah for several years until Summer remarried in 2012. Cleo gained a stepfather in Paul Carr Sr. and a stepsister in Ashley Carr.
Due to Cleo’s shyness most of the world never got to hear her angelic singing voice. If you ever wonder what the angels’ heavenly choir sounds like, it is the sound of Cleo, aka our C.C. singing in perfect harmony for the Lord.
The last six months of Cleo’s life she truly blossomed. She worked at a daycare as a head toddler teacher, bought her own car, was making friends and having a social life, saving up money for her gastric surgery she had been approved for, was making plans to start nursing school and specialize in pediatric oncology as soon as she was healed from her surgery. The passing of a close family friend’s daughter, Alanna Schiffhauer, to neuroblastoma truly touched Cleo’s heart and set the direction of what she wanted to accomplish in life; children were her passion.
Cleo fell ill with COVID-19 around Sept. 9 while taking care of her babies at the daycare she worked at. She fought hard at home, but the illness overtook her extremely fast. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Ontario on Sept. 12. On Sept. 16 she was transferred per her family’s request to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. On Sept. 20 they allowed her family to Zoom her, even though she was in a coma her family all got to tell her goodbye. Her mother stroked her head and gave her one last kiss as she left this world to join Jesus just as she had come into it ... during a full harvest moon wasting no time.
Cleo is survived by her mother, Summer (Glover) Carr; her father, Matthew Shepherd; her stepfather, Paul Carr Sr.; her stepmother, Rebekkah Shepherd; her brothers, Riley Cavaness, Micah and Gavin Shepherd, and Paul Carr II; her sisters, Mallory and Amberly Carr; her stepsister, Ashely Carr; her stepbrother, Bradley (Kassie) McClure; her nieces, Khloee and Sadie McClure; her grandparents, Mary Ann Rambo (Bruce McKinney), Linda Evans Wentworth (Gary Wentworth); her great-grandmother, Myrna Evans; her grandmother, Susan Josephson; her grandfather, Larry J. Muessig; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Condolences may be made to Cleo’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
