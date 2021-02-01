Clista Smith-Ward-Hasse
Baker City, 1926-2020
Clista Noveta Smith-Ward-Hasse, 94, of Baker City, died on Dec. 24, 2020, at her home, accompanied by her family.
Clista’s graveside service will take place on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Chris, as Clista was known by family and friends alike, was born in 1926 at Springfield, Colorado. Her family moved to Oregon in 1936 to escape the ravages of the Dust Bowl and lived in the mountains between Pondosa and Union. They thrived on the bounty of Oregon’s wild land, berries, venison and fish. They lived in Cove and she attended school there along with her siblings. The family later moved into town and Chris graduated from La Grande High School in 1944. She went on to study nursing, earning her certificate from the Grande Ronde Hospital and worked in hospitals and doctor offices in both La Grande and Baker City.
Chris fulfilled her lifelong dream of learning to fly and obtaining her pilot’s license. She loved to travel, make wine, go camping in her numerous RV’s, boating (launching and docking were her specialties), gardening, fishing, and bird watching. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and cooking, and baking for them as well.
Her last year of life was benchmarked by precious visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family is very grateful for her day-to-day caregivers, Leanna, Billy and Larry.
Chris is survived by her children, Cheryl (Cherie)Stone, Donna Hughes and Gary Smith; six grandchildren, Maverick Fisher, Sean Bowen, Jon Fisher, Jennifer (Smith) Raymond, Adam Smith and Carlin Smith; 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Dave and Joel Hasse, and the 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their families; and by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
