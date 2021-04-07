‘Colleen’ Quinton
Baker City, 1939-2021
Lillian “Colleen” Quinton, 81, of Baker City, died on April 5, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Colleen was born on Sept.12, 1939, to LeRoy “Boots” and Verda Holmes Buxton. She received her education in Richland, graduating from Eagle Valley High in 1957. Colleen worked at various jobs throughout her lifetime, retiring from Nevada State Prison at Lovelock, Nevada. She loved being in the mountains and camping with family and good friends, Terry and Lorri Speelman.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Verda Buxton; her siblings, Baby Buxton, Verda Darlene Fuller, Cherral LaVonne Spurgeon, Richard LeRoy “Dickie” Buxton, William Frank “Billie” Buxton, Danny Ray Buxton and Robert Dean “Bobby” Buxton; and her daughter, Deborah Kay Temple.
Colleen is survived by her three sons, David Glerup of Burns, Don Glerup of North Powder, and Dennis Glerup of Baker City; her youngest sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Joe Stubbs of Baker City; and very good friends, Terry and Lorri Speelman of Baker City, and Sharon Williams of Redmond. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To offer online condolences to Colleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
